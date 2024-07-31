iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,223. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

