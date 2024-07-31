J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.93

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
