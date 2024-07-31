J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 299,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

J.Jill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JILL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 87,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,848. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,324,842 shares of company stock worth $41,167,103 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

