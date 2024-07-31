Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,637 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after buying an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after purchasing an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.66. 1,969,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,790. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average of $336.64.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.