Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:HMN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

