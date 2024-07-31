Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 2.44% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 523,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,771. The company has a market cap of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

