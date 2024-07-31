Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 4,210,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,764. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

