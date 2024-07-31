Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 168,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $34.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

