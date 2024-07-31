Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,481. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

