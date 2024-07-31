JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAKKS Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

JAKK traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 108,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.37.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.