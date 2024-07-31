Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,172 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

JAMF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 343,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

