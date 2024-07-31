Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.