Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 857,110 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,110 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.03% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $149,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 396,928 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,777,216 shares of company stock worth $771,814,055 over the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

