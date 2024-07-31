Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $84.11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $84,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,566. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.