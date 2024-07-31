Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $135,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 1,265,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,614. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

