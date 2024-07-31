Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.78% of PTC Therapeutics worth $106,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,292 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $847,735. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 30,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

