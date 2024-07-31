Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,476 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $112,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.75. 223,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,305. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

