Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,794 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.82% of Saia worth $127,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after buying an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.18.

Saia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAIA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.98. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

