Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.660-3.690 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.260 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,994,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

