Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $254.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

