JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Underweight

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.