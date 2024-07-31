JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target to $33.00

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 281.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 174,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($12.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $418,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

