JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $87.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 720,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,156,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

