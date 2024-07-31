JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.79. 9,068,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

