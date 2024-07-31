JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $118.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

NYSE LYV traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after acquiring an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

