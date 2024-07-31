Kadena (KDA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $157.55 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,726,907 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

