Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.41

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Kava has a total market capitalization of $439.24 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00039692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

