Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $323.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $284.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

