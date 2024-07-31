Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,928 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

