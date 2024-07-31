Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 145,734 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,931. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

