Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,875. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 206.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

