Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,992. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $125.10.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

