Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 41,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,380. The company has a market capitalization of $708.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

