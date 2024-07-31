Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,624 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 5.9 %

AAOI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 517,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAOI. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.