Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,395 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Enovis worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enovis by 907.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,913 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enovis by 1,060.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 304,779 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after buying an additional 210,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 381,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,625. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $65.03.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

