Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of OSI Systems worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in OSI Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. 5,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,393. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,786 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

