Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of OSI Systems worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in OSI Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OSI Systems Price Performance
Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. 5,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,393. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSI Systems
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.