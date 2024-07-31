Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,555. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

