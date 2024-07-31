Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $6.83 Million in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 197,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC remained flat at $40.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,622. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.