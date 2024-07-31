Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,062 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Post worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,711. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

