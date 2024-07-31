Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,062 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Post worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,711. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $110.88.
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
