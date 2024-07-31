Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,321 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Business First Bancshares worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 12,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,138. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

