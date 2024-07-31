Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,745 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 257,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

