Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 21,751 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Primis Financial worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,693,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,946. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.