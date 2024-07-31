Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 24,352 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,352 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.62. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $125.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

