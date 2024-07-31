Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Orion Group worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 133,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,320. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

