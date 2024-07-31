Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of H.B. Fuller worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $773,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.