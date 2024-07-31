Kirby (KEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby Trading Down 0.1 %

KEX stock opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $176,279.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,614.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,856 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

