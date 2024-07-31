Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29 to $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million to $220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.10 million.
Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 684,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.
In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
