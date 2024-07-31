Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,074. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $3,603,256 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

