Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $104.40 million and approximately $989,517.89 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.98623919 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $771,084.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars.

