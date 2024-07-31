Laidlaw Initiates Coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 305.75% from the company’s previous close.

ABVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

